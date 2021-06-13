With focus on 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate AAP office in Ahmedabad on June 14

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit Ahmedabad on Monday (June 14) to inaugurate the state office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"A detailed itinerary of Kejriwal's visit will be issued on Sunday," PTI quoted AAP’s Gujarat spokesperson Tuli Banerjee as saying.

Kejriwal was invited by the state AAP unit to visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate the party's office located in the city's Navrangpura locality, and he has consented to it, Banerjee said.

After its satisfactory performance in Surat municipal corporation elections in February this year, AAP seems to now aim 2022 Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Gujarat. AAP had emerged as the main opposition to the BJP when it grabbed 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation. AAP is looking forward to making inroads in the BJP bastion and emerge as an alternative to Congress.

The BJP won the Gujarat assembly election in 1995 and has been in power since.

(With PTI inputs)

