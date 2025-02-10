With Kejriwal Out Of Power In Delhi, What Lies In Future For 'Sheesh Mahal'? — Check Here

Two days after crushing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls, newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday requested Lt. Governor VK Saxena cancel the merger of four properties with the "Sheesh Mahal" (6, Flagstaff Road). Gupta said that the bungalow was expanded by merging four government properties, and he has written to the Lt. Governor VK Saxena for cancelling the amalgamation of those properties.

The reconstructed bungalow was the official residence of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal when he was the CM of Delhi from 2015 till October 2024. He vacated the residence after resigning from the post under fire from the BJP over corruption charges. Gupta, who was Leader of the Opposition in the 7th Delhi Assembly dissolved last week, said that the Chief Minister of the saffron party will not live in the bungalow as it was under investigation over alleged irregularities.

The BJP for more than two years, more so during the Assembly election campaign, hit hard at Kejriwal, levelling allegations of corruption, including irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and lavish interiors, high-end domestic goods, and fixtures there. Kejriwal transformed the bungalow into "an ultra-luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal' by "illegally annexing" neighbouring government properties, Gupta wrote to the LG.

"The scope of these unauthorized alterations is particularly concerning. What was meant to be a standard official residence has been transformed into a lavish complex spanning more than 50,000 square meters," he charged in the letter. He said that the merged properties included eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road and the two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flagstaff Road) with the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.

"I urgently request your intervention to restore these properties to their original independent status and return 6-lag Staff Road to its previous area of less than 10,000 square meters," he said.

Gupta also requested the LG to expedite the ongoing investigation into these alleged violations, saying swift action is crucial for ensuring accountability and restoring public trust in government institutions.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital after more than 26 years after handing a crushing defeat to the AAP in the recently concluded Delhi elections. The saffron party bagged 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22 seats, marking an end to its 10-year-long rule in Delhi.