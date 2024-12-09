With LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, PM Modi Promises Job Creation For Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'LIC Bima Sakhi' scheme from Panipat in Haryana on Monday. Addressing people on the occasion, PM Modi said that the BJP government would work at a faster pace for the development of the state. PM Modi said the central government has taken several measures to empower women in various sectors, including defence, banking, and agriculture in the past 10 years.

The Prime Minister further said that it is very important that women get ample opportunities to move forward and every obstacle is removed from in front of them if they have to be empowered. When women get an opportunity to move forward, they open new doors of opportunities for the country, the Prime Minister said.

'LIC Bima Sakhi' Jobs For Women

'Bima Sakhi Yojana', an initiative of state-owned LIC, is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years who are Class X pass. Under this, women will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. Under the scheme, female agents will also get a stipend of Rs 7,000 per month for the first year, Rs 6,000 per month in the second year, and Rs 5,000 per month in the third year. Bima Sakhis will also get the benefit of commission.

The plan is to appoint 2 lakh Bima Sakhi over three years. After training, they can serve as LIC agents, and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC. Prime Minister will also distribute appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

Modi Reminds Of Lakhpati Didi

Prime Minister Modi also informed the gathering that over 10 crore women across the country are associated with self-help groups. He said that in the last 10 years, the government has provided assistance of more than Rs 8 lakh crore to women-led self-help groups.

The Prime Minister further said about 1.15 crore women have become Lakhpati Didi. He has set a target to make 3 crore women as Lakhpati Didi. Lakhpati Didi is a member of a self-help group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Maharana Pratap Horticultural University

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal. The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. The University will have one College of Horticulture for Graduate and Post-Graduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticulture disciplines.