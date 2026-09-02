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‘With lord Ram’s blessings: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on being named first Ram Temple CEO

The selection process involved rigorous screening of more than 5,000 applicants for the prestigious position.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
‘With lord Ram’s blessings: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on being named first Ram Temple CEO
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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