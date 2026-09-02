/‘With lord Ram’s blessings: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on being named first Ram Temple CEO

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who was appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday, said he considers the opportunity a blessing from Lord Ram after spending decades serving the nation in the Indian Air Force.
In his first interview after being appointed CEO of the Ram Temple Trust, Mishra said he felt fortunate to have been chosen for the responsibility and looked forward to serving Shri Ram Mandir and its devotees.
“I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts,” he told news agency ANI.
Thanking the selection committee and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mishra said he hoped to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him.
“As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,” he added.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formally appointed Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) as its first CEO in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan said the decision was taken after discussions during a meeting held earlier in the day.
He also highlighted Mishra’s association with Operation Sindoor and the role played by the Indian Air Force during the operation.
“A discussion was held, and it was decided that Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) will be the CEO (of the Trust)… During Operation Sindoor, Air Force played a significant role and he was the Commander-in-Chief during the Operation,” Krishna Mohan said.
#WATCH | Delhi: First reaction by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) - the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026
"...I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after… pic.twitter.com/8xtlsWb0C9
The appointment came a day after the search committee tasked with selecting the first CEO submitted its final report on Tuesday. The selection process involved rigorous screening of more than 5,000 applicants for the prestigious position.
The report was submitted at a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.
The three-member search committee consisted of Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former scientist Suresh Haware and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli.
Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj had earlier said that the committee’s report would be considered on Wednesday.
The Trust also appointed three new trustees on Wednesday.
According to Krishna Mohan, Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav will join the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as new trustees.
(with ANI inputs)
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