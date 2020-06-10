With more than 51100 coronavirus cases Mumbai overtakes China's Wuhan

Mumbai: India's financial capital Mumbai has reported a total of 51100 COVID-19 cases whereas the death toll has reached 1760. While, China's Wuhan — where the first case of novel coronavirus was reported — has 50,340 cases.

Till Tuesday, atleast 58 deaths due to COVID-19 had been registered in Mumbai taking its tally of fatalities to 1760.

The number of coronavirus positive patients has increased to 90,787 after 2,259 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

Whereas the death toll from COVID-19 in Maharashtra is at 3289 with 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Local trains, salons, religious places and malls in Mumbai have been closed for over two months due to the pandemic despite this the numbers of positive cases from the state is shockingly high.

Meanwhile, India's total of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,76,583 on Wednesday with 1,33,632 active cases and 7,745 fatalities.