With post-poll violence in sight, DG CRPF announces continued presence of 550 CAPF companies in West Bengal

West Bengal Elections 2026: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh said on Wednesday that 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will continue to remain deployed across West Bengal even after the polling concludes. This comes after voters and polling agents of opposition parties raised safety fears following threats from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Notably, TMC Lok Sabha MP and party’s general secretatry Abhishek Banerjee has issued an open threat to rivals during an election meeting recently.

'We lost Arambagh last time, we lost Goghat, we lost Khanakul, we lost Pursurah, but you were spared because of our generosity. However, this time, it will be my personal responsibility. After 12 pm on May 4, I will see how much power these executioners have and whose 'Delhi godfather' comes to save them,” Banerjee has allegedly said. The video has since gone viral on social media.

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Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 29 called the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Gunda', before rectifying the same, and accused the force of 'assaulting' workers and leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

Now, amid the security threats, the CRPF DG said that the agency is committed to free, fair and transparent second phase of polling in the state. He added that it has also been conveyed to all Force Commanders that 500 Companies of CAPF would remain stationed in West Bengal after the election process, till further orders.

CRPF DG GP Singh further shared that out of these 500 companies, 200 will be from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 150 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 50 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 50 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 50 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on April 27 that the central forces would stay put in West Bengal for 60 days after the completion of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India has also said that the deployment is needed in the state for maintaining peace and ensuring no untoward incidents take place during the post-poll period.

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The second phase of the Assembly polls concluded in West Bengal under unprecedented security cover, with the deployment of 2,407 companies of central forces, including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from armed police wings of other states, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

This time, the polling has been comparatively peaceful in the state due to the heavy presence of the CAPF personnel. While sporadic incidents of violence and clashes have been reported, the central forces were quick to control them. The counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections will take place on May 4. The West Bengal Exit poll have predicted a win for the BJP and this has sparked fear of violence after the results are announced.