PM Modi At Adampur Air Base: A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Adampur Air Base has turned heads in Pakistan as it debunked the neighboring nation's claims that it destroyed India's S-400 Missile Defence System with its JF-17 Fighters.

Earlier, addressing a press briefing, Colonel Sophia Qureshi had also rejected Pakistan's fake claims of damage made to India's S-400 and Brahmos Missile Base with JF-17. PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Base on Monday came a day after he addressed the nation for the first time since Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces.

In the picture, PM Modi can be seen saluting with the S-400 Missile Defence System in the background, fully intact with no damage.

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

In his speech at Adampur Air Base, PM Modi hailed the Indian Armed Forces and lauded them for their bravery. He added that there is only one answer to "raising eyes towards India - destruction"

"Bharat ke taraf nazar uthane ke liye ek hi anjam hai--tabahi," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Address To Nation

On Monday, PM Modi in his address said that 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a name, but a reflection of the sentiments of crores of people of India, and an unwavering promise of justice.

The Prime Minister added that after Pakistan suffered heavy losses, its army contacted the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India.

After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, the Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.