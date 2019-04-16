close

Delhi Metro

With saree stuck in metro train door, Delhi woman gets dragged on platform

The victim, Gita, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place at the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line.

With saree stuck in metro train door, Delhi woman gets dragged on platform
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman suffered head injuries on Tuesday after her saree got stuck in a carriage door of a Delhi Metro train as it was about to leave a station, due to which she got dragged on the platform, her husband said.

The victim, Gita, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place at the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line.

"Gita and my daughter were travelling from Nawada. They got off at the Moti Nagar station when the 'pallu' of Gita's saree got stuck in the closing door. As a result, she got dragged for some distance on the platform," her husband Jagdish Prasad said.

Gita, a housewife, suffered injures on her head and was rushed to a nearby hospital, Prasad added.

"I got a call from my daughter who told me about the incident. Apparently, one of the commuters had pressed the emergency button to alert the driver for stopping the train," he said.

Confirming the incident, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official confirmed said the incident was reported at Motinagar station (Line-3) at 9.19 AM where a woman passsenger's saree got stuck in the train doors while de-boarding from the metro train going towards Vaishali. 

"The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. 

"The station controller also rushed to the incident site where the passenger was rescued and immediately sent to a nearby hospital after providing first aid. Delhi Metro advises its commuters to be extra careful while boarding and de-boarding from metro train especially during peak hours," DMRC stated. 

In a tweet, the DMRC informed that the services were briefly affected between the Moti Nagar and Rajendra Place stations.

Gita is a resident of the Shashtri Nagar area near Inderlok.

The Blue Line of Delhi Metro connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City. 

