With Slum Debate Back In Delhi Poll Arena, AAP Faces Triangular Contest; Congress Ups Ante

Delhi Election 2025: With the Delhi elections only three weeks away, the city's slums are yet again at the centre with all three main political parties - AAP, Congress and the BJP - trying to woo the slum dwellers. The Shakur Basti seat from where former Delhi Minister and incumbent MLA Satyendar Jain is vying yet again is once again in focus with the controversial 2015 demolition that left 500 families homeless in the limelight.

In the seat, Congress candidate Satish Luthra launched his election campaign while accusing the BJP and AAP of conspiring to displace slum dwellers yet again, following the controversial 2015 demolition that left 500 families homeless.

Addressing a rally, Luthra said, “The pain and injustice caused by the 2015 demolition still haunt the people of Shakur Basti. Under BJP and AAP’s rule, 500 hardworking families were thrown out of their homes, and forced to endure unimaginable suffering. Now, rumours are rife that after the elections, these parties plan to repeat the same injustice. But this time, we will not let them succeed.”

He further asserted, “The BJP and AAP’s actions in 2015 were nothing short of a crime against the poor. Now is the time for them to answer for their sins – to both God and the people of Delhi. Congress is committed to ensuring that no family is forced out of their home. We will fight for your rights and restore dignity to every displaced household.”

Former Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra, who joined the roadshow, criticized the BJP and AAP for betraying the trust of Delhi’s citizens. “The 2015 demolition is a glaring example of the BJP and AAP’s lack of empathy for the poor. These parties make hollow promises but have consistently failed to deliver results. Congress, on the other hand, has always worked for the welfare of every community,” he said.

Luthra reiterated Congress’s vision for Shakur Basti, promising to transform it into a model area. “Our focus is on providing economic security to women, creating better job opportunities for youth, and ensuring a dignified life for senior citizens. Congress stands for development without displacement, and we will work tirelessly to make this vision a reality,” he declared.

Voting for the Delhi assembly elections will be held on Feb 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.