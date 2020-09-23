हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

With spike of 83347 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours India's tally crosses 56-lakh mark

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and as many as 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a spike of 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and as many as 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total tally of infections in the country stands at 56,46,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured cases and 90,020 deaths, as per the data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, at least 6,62,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 22 of which 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

"India`s testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet. 

"As India rides the wave of very high testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average," the Health Ministry said.

