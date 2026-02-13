With the arrival of 114 more Rafales, IAF’s strength set to skyrocket – here’s what it means

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set for a major boost in combat strength with the acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets. The proposed acquisition has been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council, which will bring the total Rafale fleet to 150 aircraft.

This expansion will add six new squadrons, strengthening the IAF’s operational capacity and complementing the indigenous fighter programmes, including the LCA Mk1A, LCA Mk2 and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

At present, the Air Force has 29 squadrons. It is still falling short of the ideal 42. The combined fleet of imported and homegrown fighters could increase the IAF to over 50 squadrons. This would create a strong and versatile force capable of handling challenges on multiple fronts.

At present, the IAF’s combat fleet includes Su-30MKIs in 12-13 squadrons, two Rafale squadrons, three squadrons each of Mirage 2000 and MiG-29, two squadrons of Tejas Mk1 and six Jaguar squadrons. With aging aircraft retiring over the next decade, the gap in operational readiness could grow unless the planned expansion proceeds swiftly.

Each squadron typically operates 16-18 fighters, and modern jets like the Rafale are organised with 18 aircraft per squadron.

The additional 114 Rafales will create six new squadrons, taking the total to eight across the country. The 4.5-generation multi-role fighter can perform air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes as well as electronic warfare operations. Valued at approximately Rs 3.25 lakh crore, the deal will see 18 aircraft delivered in combat-ready condition with the rest produced in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The aircraft’s range, radar and missile systems will give the IAF a technological edge, though these jets will provide a short-term boost while indigenous programmes mature.

The homegrown LCA Mk1A, LCA Mk2 and AMCA programmes are integral to long-term self-reliance. The LCA Mk1A is an advanced version of Tejas with enhanced radar, electronic warfare systems and missile capabilities.

A total of 180 aircraft have been ordered to form 10 squadrons, replacing the older MiG-21 jets. These deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2024 and 2029.

The LCA Mk2 is a medium fighter for high-altitude northern operations, with 120-130 jets planned for six to seven squadrons. The first flight is expected in 2026.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed with supercruise and artificial intelligence-enabled systems. Forming seven squadrons, the programme aims to produce 126 aircraft across Mk1 and Mk2 variants, with induction beginning around 2030.

These jets are intended to counter advanced threats such as China’s J-20 fighters and will provide the IAF with cutting-edge capabilities in stealth and multi-role operations.

The combination of Rafale and indigenous jets will add six squadrons from Rafale, 10 from LCA Mk1A, six to seven from Mk2 and seven from the AMCA It will bring the total potential squadrons to more than 50. This mix will allow the Air Force to assign Rafales for high-end strike missions, Tejas for medium-intensity roles and the AMCA for stealth operations, creating a versatile and multi-layered fleet capable of responding across the China and Pakistan fronts.

But challenges are still there, including delays in LCA Mk1A deliveries and ongoing development of Mk2 and AMCA. Still, imported Rafales will provide immediate operational strength, while domestic programmes will enhance self-reliance over the long term.

Experts suggest that if these programmes proceed as planned, the IAF could emerge by 2035 as one of the most formidable air forces in the world.