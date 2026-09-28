Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /With UP elections in sight, BJP core committee to meet in Lucknow to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates

With UP elections in sight, BJP core committee to meet in Lucknow to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates

The Rajya Sabha elections are significant for the BJP as it seeks to consolidate its representation in the Upper House. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:47 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:47 AM IST
With UP elections in sight, BJP core committee to meet in Lucknow to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
With UP elections in sight, BJP core committee to meet in Lucknow to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates
2
3
4
5