/With UP elections in sight, BJP core committee to meet in Lucknow to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates

The Uttar Pradesh BJP is likely to convene a meeting of its core committee in Lucknow on Monday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the selection of candidates for eight seats expected to be a key item on the agenda.
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for October 16.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are expected to attend the meeting. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and state organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh are also likely to be present.
The meeting is expected to focus on preparing panels of prospective candidates for the eight Rajya Sabha seats. The state leadership is likely to draw up a panel of three names for each seat, giving the central leadership a wider pool of candidates to consider before making the final selection.
Sources said the panels prepared by the state unit will subsequently be forwarded to the BJP’s central leadership. The final decision on the candidates is expected to be taken at the central level after considering the recommendations made by the state.
The Rajya Sabha elections are significant for the BJP as it seeks to consolidate its representation in the Upper House. The selection process will also involve balancing organisational considerations and representation of different sections while finalising the candidates.
The proposed core committee meeting is expected to provide the first formal framework for the state unit’s recommendations. Discussions among senior leaders are likely to help narrow down the names before the panels are sent to the central leadership.
The BJP has yet to formally announce its candidates for the eight Uttar Pradesh seats. The final list will be declared after the central leadership completes its consultations and takes a decision on the nominations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The details of the discussions between the two leaders were not formally released.
Adityanath also met Union Home Minister JP Nadda at his official residence, with the meetings taking place amid preparations for the upcoming crucial elections.
(with IANS inputs)
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