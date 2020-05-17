Without a valid FASTag, get ready to pay double toll fee at toll plaza

If your vehicle is without a valid FASTag or a non functional FASTag then you should get ready to pay double the toll fee at toll plaza if you enter a FASTag lane.

With effect from December 15, the Centre has converted all lanes, barring one, on toll plazas to FASTag-only lane. The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme will not only promote digital payments but also ensure seamless traffic movement on highways.

FASTag may be purchased from over 28,500 Point-of-Sale locations set up by various banks and IHMCL/NHAI which includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches, selected petrol pumps, etc. For retail segment (car/jeep/van) FASTag may be purchase online on Amazon and by visiting websites of different member banks such as SBI, ICICI bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank, IDFC First bank, etc.

The FASTag is also available at over 12,000 banks branches of prominent private sector banks like ICICI bank, Axis bank, HDFC bank, etc. For detail list of member banks, one can visit www.ihmcl.com. To search for the nearest point-of-sale locations.

For recharge facility, NHAI/IHMCL has developed UPI recharge facility via My FASTag App. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting respective bank’s portal through net-banking, credit/debit card, UPI and other popular means of payment.