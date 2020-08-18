हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's case might get killed, claims actor's relative

In a startling claim, Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday (August 18) claimed that witnesses in Sushant's case are being threatened. He added that Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to the witnesses. Babloo expressed fear that the witnesses might get killed and demanded that they should be given police protection.

Witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s case might get killed, claims actor&#039;s relative

In a startling claim, Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday (August 18) claimed that witnesses in Sushant's case are being threatened. He added that Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to the witnesses. Babloo expressed fear that the witnesses might get killed and demanded that they should be given police protection.

On August 13 (Thursday), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its reply in the Supreme Court and urged it to let the agency continue its investigation into Sushant's death case.

The Central probe agency also pleaded before the top court to allow the Enforcement Directorate to continue its probe into the financial angle in the actor’s death case.

The CBI also strongly opposed the petition filed by the Bihar police seeking the court’s direction to investigate the case, according to news agency ANI. ''The main plea taken in the petition and argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter,'' the CBI said in its reply filed before the Supreme Court.

It added that the petition moved by the Bihar Police is misconceived and fit to be dismissed for many reasons, the central agency stated in its reply.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit that the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses related to Rajput`s case.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant death caseMumbai PoliceMaharashtra
Next
Story

LIVE: Telangana reports 8 deaths, 1,682 new COVID-19 cases on August 17
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Big Breaking : Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS in Delhi