Witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's case might get killed, claims actor's relative

In a startling claim, Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday (August 18) claimed that witnesses in Sushant's case are being threatened. He added that Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to the witnesses. Babloo expressed fear that the witnesses might get killed and demanded that they should be given police protection.

On August 13 (Thursday), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its reply in the Supreme Court and urged it to let the agency continue its investigation into Sushant's death case.

The Central probe agency also pleaded before the top court to allow the Enforcement Directorate to continue its probe into the financial angle in the actor’s death case.

The CBI also strongly opposed the petition filed by the Bihar police seeking the court’s direction to investigate the case, according to news agency ANI. ''The main plea taken in the petition and argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter,'' the CBI said in its reply filed before the Supreme Court.

It added that the petition moved by the Bihar Police is misconceived and fit to be dismissed for many reasons, the central agency stated in its reply.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit that the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses related to Rajput`s case.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.