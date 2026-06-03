WMO issues global red alert: 'very strong' El Niño to trigger severe droughts, heat stress, and weak South Asian monsoons

The arrival of another warning signal from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is sending shockwaves through environmental bodies, agricultural sectors, and global political agencies. The WMO has confirmed the swift intensification of El Nio conditions in the equatorial Pacific, a dramatic change in the global climate system that will drastically alter worldwide temperature averages and rainfall patterns over the coming months. Computer projections show that a 2026 El Nio event will be far from moderate and highly likely to become a "moderate to very strong" occurrence.

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This ongoing catastrophe is further compounded by record-breaking temperatures under the surface of the equatorial Pacific, with water registering as much as 6 degrees Celsius warmer than average. This reservoir of stored heat is expected to unleash severe droughts, sustained heatwaves, and devastating floods across the globe. Echoing these dire warnings, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that this phenomenon will act as "fuel to the fire" for a planet already experiencing an acceleration of climate warming and will put global economies, health systems, and food chains at severe risk.

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What Is El Nio and Why Is It Changing Our Global Weather Patterns?

In simple terms, El Nio refers to a natural fluctuation in weather patterns resulting from an abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Pacific. El Nio is the warm phase of the larger El Nio Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, its cooler counterpart being La Niña.

El Nio cycles re-emerge every 2 to 7 years and typically remain active for approximately 9 to 12 months. They start to form between March and June and peak during the winter months (November to February), but crucially, historical meteorological records indicate that the most damaging and destructive weather impacts will be associated with its second year of activity.

June-August 2026 Forecast: An 80% Likelihood of a Warming Cycle

According to the latest WMO Global Seasonal Climate Update, there is a strong 80% chance of El Nio developing actively during June, July and August 2026 and over 90% chance it will remain active through November.

A highly erratic weather shift is anticipated as we transition into the forecast period:

Temperature spikes expected across most of the globe, reaching well above historical averages during the June to August window

Heat stress levels to increase drastically for human populations, while a widespread agricultural drought is anticipated

WMO Director-General Celeste Saulo said countries should prepare now for a period of intense and erratic conditions. She highlighted the previous 2023-24 El Nio was among the five strongest ever recorded and contributed to 2024 becoming the hottest year on record; the upcoming 2026 event poses similar or greater threats.

Negative impact for South Asia due to altered monsoon:

The WMO report deals a major blow to the Indian subcontinent and South Asia as its meteorological analysis suggests El Nio's climatic footprint is likely to result in well below-average monsoon rainfall totals this year, the South Asia Climate Outlook Forum's report, cited by WMO, predicted.

The implications of a weak monsoon for an agrarian economy like India where the southwest monsoon is a critical socioeconomic pillar, are devastating: crop yields are likely to be negatively impacted, reservoirs will drain and national food security will be put at risk; rural droughts are an increased possibility and this will destabilise rural economies.

Positive impacts for some other regions across the globe:

Heavy rain and floods are expected for the southern USA, South America, the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia.

Extremely dry conditions are forecast for Australia, Indonesia, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The intersection of natural climate cycles with man-made global warming:

Weather specialists stressed an important point: at present, there is no solid evidence that suggests that climate change or global warming, caused by human activities, is either increasing the occurrence or overall frequency of the El Nio cycle. El Nio is a purely natural system that has been operating for centuries.

However, carbon emissions and the presence of greenhouse gases have already significantly increased the heat content of our planet's oceans and atmosphere. If the climate anomaly of El Nio comes into contact with a human-warmed planet, the severity of the natural impacts will undoubtedly be greatly increased. The warmer the atmosphere, the greater the amounts of energy and moisture it is capable of absorbing, thus causing a weather event such as a sudden flash flood or sustained deadly heatwave to occur at a far more destructive magnitude and unpredictable rate.

The WMO urged governments to take action now: All in all, the ultimate goal of the WMO's forceful alert is to provide national governments and international relief agencies with enough forewarning to be prepared in case of extreme weather events in specific regions. Planning for future events in agriculture, healthcare systems, public utilities and water resource management organizations will be improved with reliable forecasting.

A systemic warning has been issued by the United Nations calling for drastic global reduction in fossil fuel reliance, immediate transition to renewable energy, and the installation of warning systems for vulnerable populations as the only viable way of limiting this current situation from becoming much worse.

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