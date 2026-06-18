/Boiling seas, vanishing ice: WMO issues grim 'Climate Armageddon' warning for India and Asia

Specifically, the report notes that from October 2024 to September 2025, all 23 principal glaciers recorded in the region experienced some degree of mass loss. The glaciers located in Tian Shan and Pamir Mountain ranges lost mass the fastest. In the long term, this process poses a serious threat to water safety in India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan since they heavily depend on glacial meltwater to irrigate their rivers, including the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra Rivers. Furthermore, it greatly enhances the risks of GLOFs.