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  • /Boiling seas, vanishing ice: WMO issues grim 'Climate Armageddon' warning for India and Asia

Boiling seas, vanishing ice: WMO issues grim 'Climate Armageddon' warning for India and Asia

The time when the consequences of global warming could be perceived as distant has passed; now it stands right at the doorsteps of the most populous continent – Asia. According to the State of the Climate in Asia 2025, a flagship report issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in June 2026, the increase in temperature on the continent far exceeds global figures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Boiling seas, vanishing ice: WMO issues grim 'Climate Armageddon' warning for India and Asia
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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