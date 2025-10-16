Wolf That Attacked Over 25 People Neutralised In Bahraich, Says Forest Department

A man-eating wolf, which had attacked over 25 people recently, was neutralised by shooters of the Forest Department in the Kaiserganj area, early morning today.

Forest conservator of Devipatan division, Dr. Sammaran, stated that two of four attacking wolves have been neutralised and the teams are searching for the remaining two, out of which one is injured.

"At 4 am today, we neutralised a wolf which had attacked humans. In total, there were four wolves, of which two have been neutralised, one is injured and missing, and one remains. We use thermal drones to track these wolves. We have a total of 5 teams, including those with tranquillisers and nets. On 27th September, the CM visited Bahraich to review the situation. He had ordered us to capture or neutralise the wolves. We always first try to tranquilise and capture the animal. If this fails, we kill the animal," he stated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav, said that since September 9, six people have died and 25-26 others have been injured in wolf attacks in the Majhara Tokli area of Kaisarganj Tehsil in Bahraich district.

Ram Singh Yadav said, "In the Majhara Tokli area of Kaisarganj Tehsil, wolf attack incidents have been reported since September 9. Since then, six people have died, and 25-26 others have been injured."

The people of Bahraich have been living in constant fear and distress since September 9, given the attacks on children by wild animals.

The dreadful situation began after a young girl died in September after being attacked by a wild animal presumed a wolf, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav assured that drone cameras, traps, and nets have been nstalled in the area to catch the predator.

"Forest department teams are working in the area. Trap cameras, drone cameras, and nets have been installed to capture the wolf. He stated that the wolf is constantly changing its location, taking advantage of sugarcane and paddy fields, making it difficult to catch it," he stated