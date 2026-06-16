Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion, extortion; Nagpur Police arrest two accused

Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion, extortion; Nagpur Police arrest two accused

A viral video has emerged as key evidence in the case. In the footage, the woman is seen crying and pleading with the accused to let her go.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion, extortion; Nagpur Police arrest two accused
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion; police arrest 2 accused
Forced conversion0 min ago
2
measles4 min ago
3
Technology13 min ago
4
US President Donald Trump22 min ago
5
US President Donald Trump24 min ago