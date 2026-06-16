/Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion, extortion; Nagpur Police arrest two accused

Speaking on the matter, the Maharashtra BJP women's wing president said, “Met on Instagram, contacted under the pretext of buying a plot, then drugged and assaulted her, blackmailed her with obscene videos, and finally took her to Madhya Pradesh for religious conversion. After Palghar, now Nagpur, In this Love Jihad case, yet another modus operandi of the jihadis has come to light. Society must now awaken. An appeal to daughters, women, and parents: Do not blindly trust someone you met online. Stay alert, stay safe."