/Woman alleges forced relationship, forced conversion, extortion; Nagpur Police arrest two accused

Nagpur Police have arrested two individuals following a woman's complaint that she was forced into a relationship, subjected to religious conversion, and extortion, a senior police official said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 1, Nagpur City, Singa Reddy Rushikesh, said that an FIR was registered at Sonegaon Police Station based on the woman's complaint and that the allegations are being thoroughly investigated.
"According to the victim's statement in the FIR, she was forced into a relationship. The complaint also includes allegations of religious conversion and extortion," the DCP said, reported ANI.
According to several media reports, the victim is the wife of an Air Force official.
He said that the police took action immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested two accused in the case.
"After receiving the complaint, we immediately took the matter seriously, registered an FIR, and arrested two accused. We have seized digital evidence from mobile phones and are examining it," Rushikesh said.
The official stated that efforts are underway to recover and verify videos reportedly circulating in connection with the case.
"As of now, three accused have been identified. Two have been arrested, while one accused has been traced to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. There is a strong possibility that more people may be involved, and the investigation is continuing in that direction," he said.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Ayaaz Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh.
Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with more details expected to emerge as the probe advances.
Speaking on the matter, the Maharashtra BJP women's wing president said, “Met on Instagram, contacted under the pretext of buying a plot, then drugged and assaulted her, blackmailed her with obscene videos, and finally took her to Madhya Pradesh for religious conversion. After Palghar, now Nagpur, In this Love Jihad case, yet another modus operandi of the jihadis has come to light. Society must now awaken. An appeal to daughters, women, and parents: Do not blindly trust someone you met online. Stay alert, stay safe."
In a related case in Nashik, the accused Nida Khan was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nashik Road Court. She faces charges of alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’s Nashik office.
Khan was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after her anticipatory bail application was rejected and was subsequently lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail.
According to police, five accused have been arrested so far, while a total of nine cases have been registered in the matter. Amid the ongoing investigation, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat alleged that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel had sheltered Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was also involved. These are allegations made by the minister, and the Nashik Police investigation is continuing.
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