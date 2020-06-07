Woman arrested in March for alleged links to ISIS tests COVID-19 positive in NIA custody

New Delhi: A suspected operative of terror groups Islamic State — Hina Bashir Beigh has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 while in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After testing positive for the infection, she was immediately admitted at a Delhi hospital.

The entire NIA team probing the ISIS-link to the anti-CAA protests has been asked to get tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine.

Beigh and her husband Jahanzaib Sami, both residents of Srinagar, were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Jamia Nagar's Okhla area of the national capital on March 8. The couple was accused of instigating anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

According to the police, both the accused were in touch with several senior ISKP operatives and were trying to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes in the national capital. As per the investigation agencies, they were in touch with senior ISIS members from Afghanistan. The police also recovered several incriminating materials from their possession.

The police also claimed that the couple had been running a social media platform named 'Indian Muslim Unite', which was aimed towards connecting more and more people to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens protests.

At the time of NIA taking over the case, Tihar jail authorities had conducted COVID-19 tests on three accused, in which the ISIS-linked couple had tested negative.