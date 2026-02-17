Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs 'pooja' on his head | VIRAL VIDEO

A strange new video has taken social media by storm in a country where deep faith often mixes with viral content. A woman has become popular for a ritual that even seasoned internet users are calling "peak bizarre." She performed a full Vedic pooja on her husband’s head while his entire body was buried underground.

The video began circulating heavily on Tuesday, February 17. It showed the man buried up to his chin in loose soil, looking surprisingly calm—or perhaps resigned to his situation.

The ritual: Milk, flowers, and 'Har Har Mahadev'

Treating her husband’s head like a Shivling, the woman carries out the ceremony with the seriousness of a temple priest. The clip captures the following steps:

The Abhishek: She pours milk over his head in a traditional doodh abhishek.

The Shringar: She carefully places orange marigolds and flower petals on his scalp and forehead.

The Chants: The air fills with rhythmic chants of "Har Har Mahadev" as she walks around his head.

"Har Har Mahadev."



But what happened to this uncle? Why did aunty buried him in the ground and chanting "Har Har Mahadev" for some magic?



It really makes me laugh and wonder why people do such things. Sheer stupidity. pic.twitter.com/KQKUE46LO3 — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) February 16, 2026

Spiritual devotion or viral stunt?

The location of the video is not confirmed. However, many viewers suggest that the sandy soil and traditional clothing are typical of Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan.

While the woman seems to be in a high state of spiritual fervor, the husband’s expression—or lack of it—has become a meme. One user joked, "He isn't just a husband; he's a man who has reached a level of patience that science cannot explain."

Netizens divided: 'Faith' vs. 'Folly'

Like most viral content involving religion, the comment section has turned into a battleground for those amused and those offended.

The Skeptics: One popular influencer wrote, "This is what happens when you combine 5G internet with extreme superstition." It’s sheer stupidity under the guise of ritual."

The Defenders: Others called for cultural tolerance, suggesting it might be a local or tribal tradition. One user countered, "India is a land of diverse beliefs." If it’s not harming anyone and the husband is willing, why the hate?"

The Sarcastic: Many referenced the famous phrase "Incredible India," noting that only in this country could a man be used as a base for a dairy-based pooja.

A trend of 'extreme bhakti'

This incident comes after several "extreme" devotional acts trending in early 2026, including the recent "Digital Snan," where a woman dipped her smartphone into the Ganga to virtually wash away her husband's sins. Whether this "Head-Shivling" ritual is a genuine custom or a clever way to gain followers, it has done its job: making the entire internet stop and stare.

