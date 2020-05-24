Woman delivers baby aboard Shramik Special train at Agra Fort station

A baby was delivered at Agra Fort station aboard a Shramik Special train on Sunday (May 24, 2020). As soon as the train reached Agra Fort the Controller of Commerce was informed that a woman on the train was experiencing labour pains and that she was going to deliver.

The woman, Rinku Devi, was attended by Doctor Vima and her team. She was administered medicines and given primary treatment after which the woman gave birth.

The mother and the child are said to be in a healthy condition.

The Department of Commerce provided food items for the remainder of their journey.

The woman is a resident of Alipur village and was travelling to Nalanda in Bihar.

The train was on its way to Siwan from Surat.