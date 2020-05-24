हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Woman delivers baby aboard Shramik Special train at Agra Fort station

A baby was delivered at Agra Fort station aboard a Shramik Special train on Sunday (May 24, 2020). As soon as the train reached Agra Fort the Controller of Commerce was informed that a woman on the train was experiencing labour pains and that she was going to deliver.

Woman delivers baby aboard Shramik Special train at Agra Fort station

A baby was delivered at Agra Fort station aboard a Shramik Special train on Sunday (May 24, 2020). As soon as the train reached Agra Fort the Controller of Commerce was informed that a woman on the train was experiencing labour pains and that she was going to deliver.

The woman, Rinku Devi, was attended by Doctor Vima and her team. She was administered medicines and given primary treatment after which the woman gave birth. 

baby delivered on train

The mother and the child are said to be in a healthy condition. 

The Department of Commerce provided food items for the remainder of their journey.

baby delivered on train

The woman is a resident of Alipur village and was travelling to Nalanda in Bihar.

The train was on its way to Siwan from Surat.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaShramik Special Train
Next
Story

Gen Bipin Rawat to contribute Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES every month for a year
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M

Heat waves continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues 'Red Alert' for many parts of North India