Woman Doctor Arrested In Faridabad Terror Bust After AK-47, 2,500 kg Explosives Seized In Her Car

In a major development in the Faridabad terror module investigation, a woman doctor from Lucknow has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a network spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest comes a day after the recovery of 360 kilograms of explosives and a cache of weapons from a rented house in Dhauj village, Faridabad. The property was occupied by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who was teaching at Al-Falah Medical College.

An AK-47 rifle was also found inside a Swift Dzire car registered to the woman, identified as Dr Shaheen, which had been in Dr Shakil’s possession, PTI reported.

This marks the eighth arrest linked to the terror module, which is reportedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Dr Shaheen is the third doctor taken into custody as part of the widening investigation. She has been flown to Srinagar for custodial interrogation, according to officials cited in the report.

Authorities described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in a joint operation involving the police of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, along with central intelligence agencies. However, officials declined to disclose the exact timeline of the arrests.

In a separate but related development, 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered from another property rented by Dr Shakil in Fatehpur Taga village, Faridabad. The house’s owner has been detained for questioning.

According to Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Faridabad, Dr Shakil had rented the property from a local cleric, identified as Maulana Istaq, around eight months ago.

“We have identified two houses rented by the accused. The ammonium nitrate was found on the cleric’s premises. We are questioning Maulana Istaq, but it is too early to reveal further details,” ACP Dahiya said.

The discovery of high-grade explosives and weapons across multiple states points to an inter-state terror network, with investigators probing the possibility of wider links and foreign handlers behind the plot.