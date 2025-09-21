Woman Forced To Prove Fidelity By Dipping Hands In Boiling Oil

In a shocking incident, a woman from Mehsana district of Gujarat was allegedly forced to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil by her in-laws to prove her fidelity. Based on the victim's complaint, the police reportedly registered an FIR against her husband's sister and others.

According to reports, she suffered severe burn injuries after her sister-in-law and three others forced her to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil. A video of the incident went viral on social media a few days after the incident took place.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and the disturbing incident was captured on video. As per reports, the footage shows her being forced to dip her hands into a pot of boiling oil. She is seen briefly immersing her fingers before quickly pulling them out.

In a separate incident, 22-year-old Nikki Bhati was burnt alive at her in-laws’ house, apparently after years of dowry torture.

Based on her sister’s complaint, police registered an FIR under various sections of the BNS, following which her husband Vipin, his parents, and brother Rohit were arrested.

The matter came to light after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. Doctors at Fortis referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Following the incident, Nikki's family members arrived at the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action. Additionally, Vipin Bhati (Nikki's husband) was shot in the leg when he tried to escape police custody.

Vipin, however, had alleged that he and his family had nothing to do with Nikki's death. He claimed that she set herself on fire when he and his father were not at home, while Nikki's sister. A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

(with inputs from agencies)