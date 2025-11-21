Woman Gifts Boyfriend Gutka Bouquet; Netizens Say ‘Love Is Cancerous’ | Watch

Viral Video: When we think of choosing a gift for someone special, we then look for ideas to make it surprising and worth remembering. From clothes to watches to flowers to perfumes and more are some of the options people put their hands on. But this one girl in the video, that has gone viral take an unexpected route.

Instead of going for other usual gifts, she chose to gift her boyfriend a bouquet full of gutka packets.

In a video circulating on social media, a bouquet artist shared an unusual request she recently received a customer wanted a bouquet made entirely of gutka packets. The clip shows a person assembling it step by step, fixing two gutka sachets onto a stick and repeating the process to create several such pieces. These were then arranged together to resemble a flower-like bouquet.

Disclaimer: Tobacco causes cancer

You are really lucky if you have a boyfriend or girlfriend like this.

How easily they are sending you to hell. pic.twitter.com/Bo9K8TKYSH The Kerala Girl ( भारत की बेटी ) (@the_kerala_girl) November 20, 2025

The creator explained that the unusual bouquet was requested by a woman who wanted to surprise her boyfriend with something he’d actually enjoy. “She specifically asked for a KP Gold bouquet because her boyfriend loves it, so we put this one together,” the bouquet maker said.

She then unveiled the final result a bright blue arrangement crafted entirely from gutka packets, styled to look like a floral bouquet. The video was posted with a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Disclaimer: Tobacco causes cancer. You’re really lucky if you have a partner like this sending you to hell with so much love.”

Social Media Reactions

The video sparked a mix of shock and amusement online. While some users laughed at the bizarre bouquet idea, others criticised the creator for showcasing a gift made from a harmful product. 'Pagal wagal hain kya!' one person wrote.

Another joked, 'Karlo Mohalla Kesari,' referencing the elaichi brand endorsed by Ajay Devgn. Someone else quipped, 'Maut ka bouquet!'

A few comments were more blunt, with one user saying, 'Love is cancerous,' while another added, 'Learn to maintain your standards!'

