Woman gym trainer held for forced conversion of businessman’s son in UP’s Shamli; latter denies coercion

A religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli has taken a fresh twist after the man at the centre of the controversy claimed that he adopted Islam of his own free will, even as police arrested a woman and her father over allegations of unlawful conversion linked to marriage.

Police have arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, and registered a case against nine people following a complaint filed by businessman Devraj Malik. The complaint alleges that his 30-year-old son, Ayush Malik, was converted to Islam on the promise of marriage and that a nikah was later conducted in Delhi using forged documents.

According to the complaint, Chandni worked as Ayush's physiotherapist and gym trainer before the two entered into a personal relationship. Devraj Malik alleged that his son was gradually influenced into changing his religion as part of a planned process that eventually led to marriage.

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However, Ayush Malik has firmly rejected claims that he was pressured or deceived into converting.

“I willingly converted to Islam; no one forced me. FIRs are being filed against my family, and I am pressurised to convert back to Hinduism. My family members are in jail right now; they have been arrested,” Ayush told IANS.

Describing how the relationship began, he said he first met Chandni while receiving treatment for a shoulder injury.

“I met Chandni while undergoing physiotherapy for a shoulder injury; she worked at the clinic where I received treatment. We exchanged phone numbers there, and our relationship started from there,” he said.

Ayush maintained that his connection with Islam predates both his marriage and his relationship with Chandni. He said his religious journey began more than a decade ago and that he embraced Islam around 2013-14.

“During 2013-14, I started following Islam. Four years ago, I married Chandni in Shamli in accordance with Islamic rituals,” he said.

He further revealed that he kept his conversion private for several years because his sisters were unmarried at the time. According to him, he informed his family about both his conversion and marriage only after all three sisters had been married.

Ayush, who now identifies as Mohammad Ali, said he intends to eventually update his official records to reflect his new name. However, he added that the process has proved difficult.

“No one extends help in this process. In official documents, my name is still Ayush Malik. However, I don’t mind it now. There is nothing in the name,” he said.

The 30-year-old also suggested that social pressure may have influenced his father's decision to file the complaint.

“My father might have been under social pressure, and hence he filed an FIR. One family is under societal pressure because of my conversion, and my other family is now in jail. This is not right,” he said.

Despite Ayush's claims, police say the allegations raised in the complaint require a thorough investigation.

Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh said a case has been registered against nine individuals, including a maulvi, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Investigators are examining whether the conversion and marriage were carried out through deception, forged documents or unlawful inducement. Police also claim they are looking into allegations that the victim was drawn into a romantic relationship, pressured to change his religion and later subjected to intimidation and financial exploitation.

Ayush, however, dismissed allegations that Chandni or her family had any financial motive behind his conversion. “There was nothing sort of financial gain that Chandni or her family would get. Whatever is in my destiny will find me; Allah will give that to me,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to establish whether any laws were violated in the conversion and marriage process.

(With IANS inputs)