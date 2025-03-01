A woman travelling on a motorcycle died after being hit by a bull here, police said on Saturday.

The motorcyclist and his mother were seriously injured in the accident, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination while the injured have been admitted to a Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that Akshay, a resident of Sheikhpura village in the Nanauta police station area, was riding his motorcycle with his mother, Pramila, and a woman from the same village,

Omi (58), late on Friday evening. The vehicle collided with a herd of stray cattle on the road.

In this collision, a bull threw the woman Omi several feet up, due to which she, Akshay and Pramila were injured, Jain said.

All three were rushed to a Primary Health Centre for treatment by a passersby where Omi was declared dead.