Woman kills lover with husband's help: Body stuffed in 'green drum,' thrown in drain - Shocking Maharashtra murder

Maharashtra murder: A disturbing case has come to light from Maharashtra that serves as a chilling reminder of the ghastly Meerut 'blue drum' murder. A woman reportedly teamed up with her husband, brother, and his friend to kill her lover. It is alleged that the victim's body was stuffed into a green drum and subsequently dumped into a drain.

The victim, who is a resident of Thane, left home to go to Dadar for work; however, he did not return home. His father eventually filed a missing person report, and following this, the authorities initiated a probe. When his location data and call records were analysed by authorities, his location was found to be in Vasai, the same area as the woman's phone, NDTV reported.

After this discovery, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated. During the questioning, she reportedly ended up confessing to the murder and that her husband, brother, and his friend were also involved in the crime.

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The report further mentioned that while the original plan was to extort money from the victim, the suspects resorted to violence when the attempt failed.

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The victim was allegedly tied up, beaten, and finally killed. His body was then stuffed into a green drum and disposed of in a drain.

His body was then reportedly stuffed into a green drum and then dumped into a drain.

According to the NDTV report, the woman and her brother have been arrested, while her husband and the fourth accomplice remain at large.

The authorities are investigating the matter, and further details on the case are awaited.

Meerut 'blue drum' murder

In a separate incident, in March 2025, a case surfaced where a woman and her alleged partner killed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed his body parts in a blue drum filled with cement.

The case had sent shockwaves through the nation. The victim, Saurabh Rajput, was a former Merchant Navy officer. After the crime was reported, police arrested his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her partner, Sahil.

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