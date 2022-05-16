हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Woman lawyer kicked

Woman lawyer kicked, punched and slapped on road in Karnataka's Bagalkote, shocking video goes viral

A video of the shameful incident, showing Manthesh attacking the woman with great rage and force, went viral.

Woman lawyer kicked, punched and slapped on road in Karnataka's Bagalkote, shocking video goes viral
Image: Video grab

Bagalkote: In a shocking incident, a woman lawyer was repeatedly kicked, slapped and punched by her neighbour near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka recently. The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place on Saturday afternoon. The Bagalkote police have arrested the accused.

The woman lawyer, identified as Sangeetha, told police that she was attacked by her neighbour Mahantesh. A video of the shameful incident, showing Manthesh attacking the woman with great rage and force, went viral.

The shocking video was shared by a user on Twitter.

 

 

In the viral video, the accused can be seen kicking and slapping the woman's back. When the woman picks up a plastic chair to defend herself, the man kicks her again and lands more slaps, the video showed.

Unfortunately, no one came forward to help the woman, who was thrashed mercilessly by the accused. Manthesh is believed to have attacked the woman due to a personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case, said the police. The two have reportedly fought over the old civil case several times in the past.

 

