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NewsIndiaWoman looted by 4 bikers in broad daylight in Delhi; netizens say even national capital isn’t safe
DELHI ROBBERY CASE

Woman looted by 4 bikers in broad daylight in Delhi; netizens say even national capital isn’t safe

Delhi robbery case: The national capital has once again been exposed for its lack of safety when a mother was brutally robbed in broad daylight while dropping her daughter at school.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Woman looted by 4 bikers in broad daylight in Delhi; netizens say even national capital isn’t safeImage credit: X/@SurajKrBauddh

Delhi robbery case: The national capital has once again been exposed for its lack of safety when a mother was brutally robbed in broad daylight while dropping her daughter at school. The incident, captured on CCTV, highlights the growing law and order crisis and raises serious questions about the safety of citizens. Netizens on social media are condemning the incident, as Delhi is a major city with heavy police presence.

In the viral video circulating on social media platform X, four men wearing helmets arrived on two motorcycles and surrounded the woman. They forcibly snatched her belongings and attacked her when she resisted. The robbers fled, leaving the victim helpless on the road. Commuters were present during the attack, but none intervened.

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Social media reactions

The viral clip is prompting furious reactions from social media users. One user commented, “The cowardice of bypassers encourages such acts. If the public nabs them, they would not think of doing it in the future.”

Another said, “When unemployment is so high, people will find some other way of making money. Such small thefts will embolden them to try and execute bigger plans.”

A third user wrote, “Those who are watching this spectacle could have saved this woman.” Many expressed frustration, asking why the national capital isn’t safe and warning that if the capital is unsafe, safety cannot be expected anywhere else.

(Also Read: Delhi HC directs authorities to ensure peace in Uttam Nagar after 'khoon ki Holi on Eid' threat)

The video continues to go viral on social media platforms, garnering thousands of views. It has reignited demands for stricter policing, better CCTV monitoring, and swift action against street crimes. Netizens on X urged authorities to ensure that such audacious crimes do not go unpunished.

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