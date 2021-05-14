हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Woman misbehaves with kid at event, netizens enraged at her 'indecent' act

The video retweeted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows a woman misbehaving with a minor boy at an event. 

Screengrab

New Delhi: An incident has come to light where a woman can be seen misbehaving with a minor at an event.  

The video retweeted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows a woman forcefully kissing a young boy on the lips, while the boy is trying to get away. However, it remains unclear when and where the video was taken. 

Sharing the video, Kabra tweeted, “Utter nonsense! Along with this woman, the guardian of the child and everyone who is inciting this act is equally guilty of this stupidity. If children are taught all this, how will they learn to respect women?”

Several netizens commented on Kabra’s tweet and expressed engagement at the 'indecent' act. One user commented, “These things are normal in UP , Bihar. Paisa udana, vulgar dance, kids sharing stage.. can never be justified.  This is not cool. People are more to be blamed especially guardians,” while another wrote, “Sick video, sick parenting. This video should be removed from Twitter immediately.” 

Meanwhile, the user who originally posted the video asked if any action will be taken against the woman. 

