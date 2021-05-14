Woman misbehaves with kid at event, netizens enraged at her 'indecent' act

New Delhi: An incident has come to light where a woman can be seen misbehaving with a minor at an event.

The video retweeted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows a woman forcefully kissing a young boy on the lips, while the boy is trying to get away. However, it remains unclear when and where the video was taken.

Sharing the video, Kabra tweeted, “Utter nonsense! Along with this woman, the guardian of the child and everyone who is inciting this act is equally guilty of this stupidity. If children are taught all this, how will they learn to respect women?”

Utter nonsense!

इस महिला के साथ बच्चे के अभिभावक, ओछी हरकत के लिए उकसाने वाला हर कोई इस फूहड़ता का बराबर दोषी है. बच्चों को ये सब सिखाया जाएगा तो वो महिलाओं की इज़्ज़त करना खाक सीखेंगे? https://t.co/B6tJxI09hC — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 13, 2021

Several netizens commented on Kabra’s tweet and expressed engagement at the 'indecent' act. One user commented, “These things are normal in UP , Bihar. Paisa udana, vulgar dance, kids sharing stage.. can never be justified. This is not cool. People are more to be blamed especially guardians,” while another wrote, “Sick video, sick parenting. This video should be removed from Twitter immediately.”

Meanwhile, the user who originally posted the video asked if any action will be taken against the woman.

Live TV