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Woman on stage will cause ‘devastation’? DNA examines Sharia, women’s freedom debate

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution mentions the Uniform Civil Code under the Directive Principles of State Policy. It says that the State shall endeavour to secure a uniform civil code for citizens throughout the territory of India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Woman on stage will cause ‘devastation’? DNA examines Sharia, women’s freedom debate

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Woman on stage will cause ‘devastation’? DNA examines Sharia, women’s freedom debate
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