हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rape

Woman raped twice inside moving bus in Maharashtra's Washim area

A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said.

Woman raped twice inside moving bus in Maharashtra&#039;s Washim area
Representative image

A woman in Pune has alleged that she was raped twice inside a moving private luxury bus while it was on way to the city from Nagpur, police said. According to the victim, the cleaner raped her in the moving bus by threatening her, Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Washim said. 

The woman reported the incident to Pune's Ranjangaon Police, but as the incident took place in the Washim district, the Pune Police has transferred the complaint to the Malegaon Police of Washim. A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said on Monday.

The police have filed a case against the bus cleaner. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rapeMoving busMaharashtracrime
Next
Story

Breaking: Supreme Court stays three farms laws, order formation of panel
  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M49S

Indian Army Chief Naravane's stern warning to Pakistan, 'will keep giving befitting reply'