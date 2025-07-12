Woman’s Taj Mahal Visit Turns Into Nightmare As Two Men Secretly Record ‘30 Videos’ | VIRAL POST

A trip to Agra’s Taj Mahal is a dream for many Indians, from planning detailed itineraries to capturing memories at the iconic wonder. However, for two women from Northeast India, the experience turned into a nightmare when two men allegedly stalked them inside the monument and filmed them without consent.

A post on Reddit went viral of a northeastern woman describing the experience of her trip to the Taj Mahal. She recounted that while she and her friend were taking photos, they noticed two men secretly filming them.

"These disgusting men had recorded over 30 videos of us and countless photos on three different phones. My friend caught on first, and I immediately hid my face with my umbrella. But to my horror, we later found out that they had even made slow-motion videos of my behind!" she wrote in the Reddit post.

Shockingly, when the women confronted the two men who were allegedly filming them, they walked towards them with the camera still in the tourists' direction and said that they were just taking pictures of the monument.

"Thankfully, our boyfriends were nearby and stepped in (they were with the tourist guide). Only then did they reluctantly agree to delete the content with us in it, which, by the way, was mostly close-ups of our faces, chests, and behinds! It was disgusting and completely dehumanising," the woman explained the incident.

Security Guard and Guide's Non-Compliance?

"And the worst part was that the security who apparently make people delete videos of them dancing there didn’t take any action against these vile creatures," the post added.

"Our guide told us to not “create a scene” and we didn’t want to invite further trouble since we’re not locals. We were also returning home the same day, and filing a complaint felt too overwhelming given how shaken we already were (and how the security personnel reacted)," she added.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Post

One netizen commented under the now-viral post, “I think you should post on Twitter and tag Agra and UP's Police Departments.”

“Based on what the guide said... the tourist guide doesn't seem innocent. Him asking to "not make a scene" is enabling the predatorial behaviour. They should have been called out. Asked to show what they have captured and if found guilty, then humiliated and arrested then and there,” another Redditor wrote.

“This is sadly a common experience for NE girls. I love exploring new places with my bf but I hate that I feel extremely insecure and unsafe whenever I visit such place. I was in Jaipur last year and I confronted a man whose camera kept pointing at me. He said he was on a video call and I asked him to prove it and he was indeed but the way he moved his phone camera gave an impression that he was recording me or something,” another social media user said.

Some other Reddit users also shared their similar experiences.