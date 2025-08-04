Woman Slapped During Labor In Maharashtra, Newborn Dies Due To Negligence

The woman, Shivani Vaibhav Gawhane, from Palsakhed village, was nine months pregnant and in severe pain when she was admitted to the hospital at around 3 AM. After checking her, doctors reportedly said everything was normal and that she would deliver the baby by 10 AM.

But instead of receiving the care she needed, Shivani was allegedly left alone in pain for over 12 hours.

“She kept crying all day. We asked the nurses and doctors again and again to check on her, but no one came,” said Dnyaneshwar Gawhane, her father-in-law.

According to the family, from 3 AM to 5 PM, no medical staff came to check on her, even though her condition was getting worse. It was only around 5 PM more than 14 hours after admission that a nurse finally came for a check-up.

“By then it was too late. Her condition had worsened. They rushed her for delivery, but the baby was already gone,” said her mother-in-law Lata Gawhane, fighting back tears.

At 5:30 PM, Shivani gave birth. But doctors told the family the newborn had no heartbeat and was declared dead soon after delivery. “She Was Treated Cruelly,” Says Family.

The family has also raised serious concerns about the way Shivani was treated during childbirth. They allege that she was slapped, her stomach was forcefully pressed, and she was handled roughly by untrained staff, reportedly.

“There was no kindness, no care. They treated her like she didn’t matter. We felt helpless,” said one relative.

Demand for Action and Accountability

The family is demanding strict action against the doctors and hospital staff. They want a case of culpable homicide to be filed, blaming the hospital for the baby's death. “This could have been prevented. We lost our grandchild due to their carelessness. The people responsible must be punished,” said Dnyaneshwar Gawhane.

So far, no official statement has been released by the hospital authorities. However, local health officials are reportedly aware of the incident and may begin an internal inquiry.

A Grief No Family Should Face

Back at the hospital, Shivani remains under observation. Her husband, Vaibhav Gawhane, is by her side silent, broken, and grieving a child he never got to hold. “We came to the hospital with hope. We were supposed to take our baby home. But now, we are leaving with nothing but sorrow,” said a tearful Lata Gawhane.

The family says they will not stop until those responsible are held accountable. Their loss has shaken not just one household, but an entire district. And as this story spreads, many are asking the same painful question as how could this have been allowed to happen?