Woman sold as bride for Rs 3 lakh, runs away after two weeks of marriage

Jaipur: Marriages are made in heaven they say but in an interesting event, a bride who allegedly was brought for a sum of Rs. 3 lakh by a man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has run away after saying him for two weeks.

The man who purchased his bride for Rs. 3 lakh is Narayan Singh Gurjar from Nagla Madar village in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Gurjar has filed a complaint where he alleged that the marriage was decided after paying the amount to the bride's father through a middleman. The bride is from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and ran away from Gurjar's place after thirteen days of marriage.

According to the complaint filed by Narayan Singh Gurjar, he paid Rs. 3 lakh and solemnised the marriage with Sunita who is a sister of Ramdhan Gurjar from the Ghatigaon area of Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. He further claimed that on Monday (March 22) Sunita was alone at home and he went out for some work. Sunita was not there when he returned.

He even tried calling her father and other family members but they said that they have no idea about Sunita.

It is such a strange thing that in today's day and age when we talk about human rights and women empowerment, we witness such incidents where a woman is traded for marriage.

