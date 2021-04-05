हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Woman sold as bride for Rs 3 lakh, runs away after two weeks of marriage

A bride who allegedly was brought for a sum of Rs. 3 lakh by a man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has run away after saying him for two weeks.

Woman sold as bride for Rs 3 lakh, runs away after two weeks of marriage
Representational Image

Jaipur: Marriages are made in heaven they say but in an interesting event, a bride who allegedly was brought for a sum of Rs. 3 lakh by a man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district has run away after saying him for two weeks. 

The man who purchased his bride for Rs. 3 lakh is Narayan Singh Gurjar from Nagla Madar village in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Gurjar has filed a complaint where he alleged that the marriage was decided after paying the amount to the bride's father through a middleman. The bride is from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and ran away from Gurjar's place after thirteen days of marriage.

According to the complaint filed by Narayan Singh Gurjar, he paid Rs. 3 lakh and solemnised the marriage with Sunita who is a sister of Ramdhan Gurjar from the Ghatigaon area of Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. He further claimed that on Monday (March 22) Sunita was alone at home and he went out for some work. Sunita was not there when he returned. 

He even tried calling her father and other family members but they said that they have no idea about Sunita. 

It is such a strange thing that in today's day and age when we talk about human rights and women empowerment, we witness such incidents where a woman is traded for marriage. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajasthanBride run awayMadhya PradeshGwalior
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to meet state CMs to discuss COVID-19 resurgence

Must Watch

PT33M28S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, April 05, 2021