Woman sub-inspector commits suicide due to sexual harassment

In a shocking development to alleged suicide of sub-inspector Arzoo Pawar in Bulandshahr district it is now claimed by the kin that someone had made an objectional MMS of Arzoo which prompted her to take this extreme step. Arzoo, 30 years of age, a sub-inspector posted at Anoopshahr Kotwali police station had killed herself earlier this month.

According to Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar, Arzoo had left a suicide note in which she blamed herself and it was recovered from the spot. According to sources close to the development, it is believed that Arzoo may have been sexually harassed for a long time which prompted her to commit suicide.

A native of Shamli district, Arzoo was inducted as sub-inspector in 2015. She used to live alone in a rented accommodation on the third floor of a house.

The landlords got suspicious after the SI did not respond to multiple phone calls by them on the night of her death. When they checked on her at her accomodation, the door was bolted from inside and she didn't respond to knocks on the door after which local police was alerted.

When police took a peek through the glass on the door, SI Pawar was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Senior police and administrative officials arrived at the spot and a team from local police station broke inside the house.

"A suicide note and a pen was recovered from the bed. In the two-line note, she blamed herself for taking the extreme step. Her mobile phone is locked and we are trying to ascertain the last few calls she made," SSP Bulandshahr had said.

In October last year, Ankit Yadav (26), a police constable, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Sambhal district.

In May 2020, constable Vijay Gaud posted with UP police and was deployed at the SSP office in Meerut allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Ganganagar area in the city. Later, family dispute was claimed to be the reason behind Gaud ending his life.