CULTURAL SENSTIVITY

Woman Taking Holy Dip In Ganga Wearing Bikini Has Sparked Controversy: Netizens React: 'Chaddi Pehen Kar Nahane Wale Uncle Ko Problem Ho Rahi Hogi'

In a surprising and controversial incident, a woman took a holy dip in the Ganga wearing a bikini, sparking widespread reactions and debates online.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Woman Taking Holy Dip In Ganga Wearing Bikini Has Sparked Controversy: Netizens React: 'Chaddi Pehen Kar Nahane Wale Uncle Ko Problem Ho Rahi Hogi'Screen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

A video showing a foreign tourist taking a dip in the Ganga wearing a bikini near Rishikesh’s famous Lakshman Jhula has gone viral, sparking a heated debate online. The clip, widely shared across social media, has divided viewers over questions of personal freedom versus cultural sensitivity.

In the video, the woman is seen standing by the sacred river, adorned with a garland of flowers, folding her hands in prayer. After placing the garland into the water, she takes a swim. While some viewers see her actions as harmless and respectful, others have criticised the display, calling it inappropriate given the spiritual significance of one of India’s most revered rivers.

 

A post shared by Comedyculture.in (@comedyculture.in)

 

Some Defend The Tourist’s Actions

On the other hand, many social media users came to the woman’s defence, arguing that her intentions appeared harmless. One user commented, “Her intentions while taking the dip didn’t seem wrong.” Others highlighted perceived double standards, noting, “Aadmi log kachha pehn kar nahaye toh woh disrespect nahi?” pointing out that local men often bathe wearing only undergarments. Another added, “Don’t hate her. I don’t think she meant any harm.”

ALSO READ: Wolf That Attacked Over 25 People Neutralised In Bahraich, Says Forest Department

Cultural Debate Erupts

However, the act did not go down well with everyone. Many netizens criticised the woman’s actions, arguing that it disrespected Indian traditions and showed insensitivity toward religious sentiments. One user commented, “These people defend anything that makes them look secular and open-minded. Jo apne basic cultural rules ko nahi support kar sakta, usko western culture bada samajh aata.”

Another remarked, “I am thinking, why didn’t people stop them? Waise toh Indian women aisa karti toh case ho jaata, lekin foreigners kare toh kuch nahi.” Amid the heated debate, some chose humour to make their point, with one person writing, “Lux Cozi chaddi pehen kar nahane wale uncle ko problem ho rahi hogi.”

The incident underscores the ongoing tension between cultural respect and individual freedom, especially in spiritually significant locations like Rishikesh, which draws thousands of foreign visitors each year. For many Indians, the Ganga is more than a river it is revered as a goddess and a symbol of faith and culture. When visitors act in ways that clash with these customs, it often ignites controversy.

