Woman turns down marriage proposal, man kills her 1.5-year-old son in UP's Firozabad; arrested

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, where a man allegedly murdered a one-and-a-half-year-old boy after his mother repeatedly refused his marriage proposal. The accused was later arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Pathak, alias Viraj, allegedly viewed the child as an obstacle to his plans of marrying the boy’s mother, Rati. According to police, he confessed during interrogation that his repeated requests for marriage had been rejected because she already had a son.

The incident took place on Saturday when Viraj allegedly took the toddler, Aarav, away from his home on the pretext of buying him toffees.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police said he later killed the child by repeatedly slamming him onto the ground before fleeing the area.

SP (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “This incident occurred in Yadav Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Shikohabad police station, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was murdered. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately registered a case under the appropriate sections of the law and formed specialised teams to investigate the matter and apprehend the culprit. The named accused, Jitendra Pathak (also known as Viraj), is a resident of Badaun. The Shikohabad police had been actively searching for him, conducting raids across various locations…When cornered, he opened fire on the police team, leading to a retaliatory encounter in which he was shot in the legs and apprehended. During interrogation, the accused confessed that his motive behind this crime was his obsession with the child's mother, whom he desperately wanted to marry, viewing the toddler as an obstacle…”

By the time family members realised what had happened, the child had suffered critical injuries. Aarav was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the boy’s mother informed police that Viraj had been pressuring her to marry him for some time and had taken her son away after promising to buy him sweets.

A murder case was subsequently registered, and multiple police teams were deployed to trace the accused.

The breakthrough came after police received information that Viraj had been spotted near the Bhudha Bharthara intersection on Mainpuri Road. A four-member team was formed, and the area was surrounded.

According to officials, the accused was hiding in nearby bushes when police moved in to apprehend him. He allegedly opened fire on the team, prompting officers to retaliate.

During the exchange, Viraj sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was taken into custody.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, five live cartridges and two spent shells from his possession.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he wanted to marry Rati but had become frustrated after she repeatedly rejected his proposal.

Investigators said he told them that Rati had made it clear she could not marry him because she already had a child. Police believe this led him to target the toddler, whom he considered an obstacle to the relationship.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with residents expressing shock over the brutal killing of the young child. Further investigation is underway.