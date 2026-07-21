/Woman, two children killed in South Delhi house fire; blaze brought under control

A woman and her two children were killed after a fire broke out at their home in South Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Tuesday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), information about the blaze was received at 10.21 a.m. from B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets, in B.K. Dutt Colony under the Lodhi Road Police Station limits.
A water tender, a water bowser and a Big Fire Tender were immediately dispatched to the spot.
At around 10.50 a.m., Station Officer Manoj informed the control room that a woman and two children had been found dead on the third floor of the building. Five minutes later, he requested the presence of a senior officer at the scene, following which Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla was sent to supervise the operation.
By the time firefighters reached the building, the flames had spread across the house, while thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among residents.
Firefighters had to force open the locked door to gain entry into the house. Inside, they found the woman and her two children charred. Officials confirmed that all three had died at the scene.
The fire was brought under control, and a 'STOP' message was issued by the Station Officer at 11.10 a.m. Cooling operations were continuing at the site at the time of filing this report.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The incident comes weeks after another major fire in South Delhi. In June, a massive blaze at a B&B establishment in Malviya Nagar claimed more than 22 lives and left several others injured.
Following that tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of each deceased victim and financial assistance for those injured.
(With IANS inputs)
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