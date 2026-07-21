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Woman, two children killed in South Delhi house fire; blaze brought under control

At around 10.50 a.m., Station Officer Manoj informed the control room that a woman and two children had been found dead on the third floor of the building. Five minutes later, he requested the presence of a senior officer at the scene, following which Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla was sent to supervise the operation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Woman, two children killed in South Delhi house fire; blaze brought under control
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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