Woman, two children killed in South Delhi house fire; blaze brought under control

At around 10.50 a.m., Station Officer Manoj informed the control room that a woman and two children had been found dead on the third floor of the building. Five minutes later, he requested the presence of a senior officer at the scene, following which Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla was sent to supervise the operation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:49 PM IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:49 PM IST join share