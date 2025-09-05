Advertisement
Woman Waiting For Her Son At Petrol Pump, Run Over By Car In Agra; Dies - Watch Video

After the accident, Munni Devi was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead on arrival.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Woman Waiting For Her Son At Petrol Pump, Run Over By Car In Agra; Dies - Watch Video

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Munni Devi, was tragically crushed by a car at an Essar petrol pump in Maruti Estate, Jagdishpura, on Wednesday morning. The tragic incident was captured in graphic detail on the petrol pump’s CCTV cameras.

Munni Devi had accompanied her son, Lalit, to the petrol station near Hanuman Nagar at around 10 a.m. While Lalit queued up to refuel their two-wheeler, his mother sat on the ground near the pump. Unexpectedly, a car positioned behind the bike surged forward and ran over her with its front wheels. The driver stopped immediately upon hearing onlookers’ shrieks, but fled the scene within moments.


Incident Captured on CCTV

Surveillance footage from the petrol station clearly shows Munni Devi seated on the ground before the vehicle swerved and crushed her. It further captures the driver halting only after the commotion drew their attention.
 
Lalit, her son took her to a nearby hospital in the same vehicle. On the advice of medical staff, she was referred to a trauma center near Delhi Gate. Unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival.

 

Family In shock

Munni Devi had been widowed for 15 years and lived in the same household with her brother-in-law’s family. She is survived by five sons and two daughters, many of whom work as labourers. Her sudden death has left the family in deep mourning.

ACP (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari confirmed that the family has filed a formal complaint and that a case has been registered at Jagdishpura Police Station. Law enforcement is actively tracking the driver who fled the scene, reportedly. 

