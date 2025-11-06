Residents of a posh Noida locality were left shocked on Thursday after a woman’s dismembered body was discovered in a drain in Sector 108, near the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

The police stated that the victim’s head and hands had been severed, and the body was found naked, suggesting that the murder may have been carried out elsewhere before the remains were dumped in an attempt to conceal her identity.

A passer-by reportedly spotted the body floating in an eight-foot-deep drain around noon and immediately alerted authorities via the emergency helpline. Officers from Sector 39 Police Station rushed to the scene and retrieved the remains, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigators believe the woman was likely murdered within the last 24 to 48 hours. No clothing, identification documents, or personal belongings were found at the site, making identification difficult.

“We have combed the nearby area thoroughly but found nothing that could help identify the woman,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 39. “Three teams have been constituted to trace her identity and the suspects involved.”

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings and roads to track suspicious movements and determine when and how the body was brought to the drain. Officials suspect the body may have been dumped late at night when the area was relatively deserted.

Sumit Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem. Our investigation is progressing on all fronts to identify the woman and apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible.”

Authorities have increased patrols in the area and urged local residents to report any missing persons or unusual activity to assist the ongoing investigation.