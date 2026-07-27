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  • /Women allege sexual assault and groping during the CJP protest as post goes viral

Women allege sexual assault and groping during the CJP protest as post goes viral

Apart from her account of alleged sexual harassment, woman also highlighted images showing placards and banners that portrayed women in degrading terms as terms of abuse against political figures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Women allege sexual assault and groping during the CJP protest as post goes viral
Image Credit: (Left- @ywineethepooh/IG, Right- @ywineethepooh/X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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