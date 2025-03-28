Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase In Bengaluru, Husband Arrested In Pune

The Grievous incident unfolded after the body of a 32-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Gauri Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, police added, PTI reported.

The deceased husband and alleged accused identified as Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, fled to Pune after the crime but was later arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

The police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm.

The couple moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village, within the Hulimayu police station limits, said Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

She added that the victim's body was found dumped in the suitcase and there were stab injuries on her body.

"The accused was detained in Pune and is being brought to Bengaluru. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained after he is interrogated," she added.

The woman did a bachelor's in mass media and her husband works with a private firm as a work-from-home, police said, as per the PTI reports.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples, police said, adding further investigation is underway.