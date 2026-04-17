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NewsIndia'Women have never forgiven those who opposed their right': PM Modi's message to opposition
WOMEN RESERVATION BILL

'Women have never forgiven those who opposed their right': PM Modi's message to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned opposition parties over their stance on women’s reservation, saying that women voters have historically punished those who opposed the measure in elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Women have never forgiven those who opposed their right': PM Modi's message to oppositionPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo courtesy: PM Modi YT handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned opposition parties over their stance on women’s reservation, saying that women voters have historically punished those who opposed the measure in elections.

Speaking in Parliament, PM Modi said, "Ever since there has been discussion about women’s reservation in our country, and whenever elections have followed, women have never forgiven those who opposed this right; they have dealt with them quite severely."

 

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