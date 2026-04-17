'Women have never forgiven those who opposed their right': PM Modi's message to opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned opposition parties over their stance on women’s reservation, saying that women voters have historically punished those who opposed the measure in elections.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned opposition parties over their stance on women’s reservation, saying that women voters have historically punished those who opposed the measure in elections.
Speaking in Parliament, PM Modi said, "Ever since there has been discussion about women’s reservation in our country, and whenever elections have followed, women have never forgiven those who opposed this right; they have dealt with them quite severely."
(This is a developing story.)
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