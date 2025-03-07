Advertisement
NITISH KUMAR

‘Women Have No Problems Now’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Slams RJD, Ex-CM Rabri Devi

Thakur brought up the "inadequate number" of girls' schools in her area. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Women Have No Problems Now’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Slams RJD, Ex-CM Rabri Devi Photo Credit: ANI

Speaking in the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party and its leaders, including former CMs Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, over women's safety. When questioned about the state’s education system and women's safety, CM Kumar said that the situation is much better under the NDA government.

According to IANS, the Bihar CM lashed out in the assembly when RJD MLC Urmila Thakur inquired about a Girls’ High School in her constituency and stated that in Garhara village, there was no high school for girls. She went on to explain that the girls could not attend the schools in Barauni as they were four to five kilometers away. 

Thakur brought up the “inadequate number” of girls' schools in her constituency and expressed her dissatisfaction over the reply given by Sunil Kumar, the Education Minister, to a question she had raised before the House, as per PTI.

CM Kumar, while still sitting down, then slammed the RJD government and said, “Do you people even know what we have done for girls' education? Village girls hardly went to schools in Bihar until we came to power.”

In reply to his comment, Thakur stated that she, too, comes from a village and is from an older generation and yet completed her schooling. Another RJD MLC, Munni Devi Rajak, stood up and asserted that they had a right to ask questions and that it was the government's duty to answer them. 

Kumar then rose from his seat and said, "You have no idea what has been done by us for women. You may be women yourselves but what has been your contribution?" 

He then lashed out and attacked Rabri Devi, leader of Opposition in the Upper House and wife of Lalu Yadav, and stated, “When her husband began to sink, he installed his wife (in the CM's post).”

Continuing his scathing remarks on the RJD, CM Nitish Kumar said, “Your party (RJD) did nothing. You people know nothing. Whatever has been done for women, it has been done by me. Now women have no problems.”

NEWS ON ONE CLICK