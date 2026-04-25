Women in Bengal are not safe under TMC rule: Amit Shah slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging the TMC government has failed to ensure women's safety in the state.

"In Mamata's rule, there is no safety for mothers, sisters, and daughters in Bengal. RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Kolkata Law College, Durgapur Law College. atrocities have been committed against women. And she (Mamata) said women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM, but I am telling you that after the 5th, even a little girl will step out at 1 AM at night, and no goon will be able to cause any trouble. Mamata's time will end on the 4th," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Jamalpur on Saturday.

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HM Shah also said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be gain victory in 110 seats in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, expressing his confidence in the party's performance as the polling for the second phase is scheduled to take place on April 29.

"In the first phase, the BJP will sweep 110 seats, leaving Didi with no ground. I promise you, on 4 May, we will celebrate by offering Narendra Modi ji Bardhaman's traditional sita bhog, sweetening his victory," the Union Home Minister said.

While intensifying his attack on CM Mamata, he accused the Trinamool government of corruption and claimed central funs are being siphoned off.

"The Modi government sends money for pucca houses for the poor, clean water, and education, which gets diverted into TMC's syndicate and 'cut money'. The BJP government will recover every single paisa," he added.

"Mamata Banerjee has not implemented the CAA. If the BJP comes to power, the BJP will work to grant citizenship to all brothers and sisters of the Matua community," he further said.

On Friday, HM Shah also issued warning of strict action against alleged "goons of the TMC.

While addressing a public gathering at Arambagh, he issued stern warning to the TMC, saying that if the people of Arambagh are troubled on the April 29th, the authorities would take strict action after May 5th.

"I'm warning Didi's goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we'll hang them upside down and straighten them out," said Shah.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against Amit Shah over 'violent remarks'

Responding the HM Shah's speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she will file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks."