Women in politics: Female political forces across states in 2026 election season

As India moves towards the key state elections of 2026, women leaders across regions such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are shaping both electoral narratives and representation debates.

While the overall legislative presence of women in India remains uneven, there are several influential and emerging female politicians whose political participation, leadership visibility, and voter mobilisation are back in focus.

West Bengal leadership

While talking of influential women leaders in India, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name may often come up first.

CM Banerjee continues to dominate the political landscape of the state and remains one of India’s most powerful regional leaders. Her electoral performance and influence in West Bengal is a rare example of long-term female leadership in Indian politics.

Alongside her, other Trinamool Congress figures such as Mahua Moitra and Sayani Ghosh represent a group of leaders combining grassroots organisation with national visibility.

Tamil Nadu's political leaders

Tamil Nadu’s political arena similarly features influential women across party lines. Senior DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi remains one of the most recognisable female faces in Dravidian politics.

On the opposition side, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who strengthens the party’s women-focused outreach in the state.

Meanwhile, the possible political re-entry of V. K. Sasikala ahead of 2026 could reshape Tamil Nadu's political space and revive debates around women-centric leadership in the state. She was reportedly a close confidant of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa for decades and has been a significant name in the state politics.

Kerala women leaders

Former health minister K. K. Shailaja retains strong public credibility and remains a major electoral asset for her party.

Veena George, Minister of Health, Women, and Child Development of the Government of Kerala, represents the governing CPI(M)’s current generation.

Across these regions, the women leaders' presence reflects both progress and persistent gaps. As parties prepare for 2026 contests, the prominence of these politicians suggests that women will be decisive actors in shaping alliances, campaign narratives, and governance agendas.

