'Women look good even if they don't wear anything': Baba Ramdev's remark sparks row - WATCH

NEW DELHI: Baba Ramdev has landed himself in a new controversy after he made a reportedly 'inappropriate' remark on women's attire. The yoga guru was speaking at an event in Maharashtra and beside him, was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis. Ramdev was talking about women donning sarees and then went on to make the controversial remark that "women look good even if they don't wear anything." The clip of him making his remark has gone viral on social media and has received criticism from several politicians as well. In the video, he can be heard saying in Hindi, "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don’t wear anything like me."

Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena-faction leader Sanjay Raut said, "The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka chief minister threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government kept its tongue in mortgage to Delhi?"

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised Ramdev for it. "Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and...Clearly got a strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided."