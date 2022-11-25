'Women look good even if they don't wear anything': 'SLIP OF TONGUE' of Baba Ramdev in front of Devendra Fadnavis' wife- WATCH

For the past few days, there has been a wave of anger in the state of Maharashtra due to controversial statements regarding women. Similarly, Yoga guru Ramdev Baba has also made a controversial statement regarding women's clothing. While the cases of statements made by Abdul Sattar of Eknath Shinde group to Supriya Sule of NCP are still fresh, Ramdev Baba has opened a new controversy. Patanjali chief and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is always in the news for his statements, made a controversial remark.

Ramdev Baba's tongue slipped while speaking at a yoga program in Thane. Baba Ramdev said, "women look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suits, in my eyes they look good even if they don't wear anything." Interestingly, he made this statement in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amrita Fadnavis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde. Therefore, it is predicted that the controversy about his statement will become more heated.

Women had brought dresses for yoga and then a convention was organized for women. Women brought sarees for this convention. But in the morning, there was a yoga science camp, after which a yoga training program was conducted for women. Immediately after that, a general meeting for women started. So women did not get time to wear sarees. On this, Baba Ramdev made a statement and said that there is no problem even if you don't have time to wear sarees, now go home and wear sarees. Ramdev further said, "women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes they look good even if they wear nothing."

Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti organized a Yoga Science Camp and Women's Meeting on Friday in the Highland area of Thane. Amrita Fadnavis was present at this meeting. At that time, Baba Ramdev was interacting with women. At that time, Baba Ramdev made such a controversial statement.