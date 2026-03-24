Women military officers entitled to Permanent Commission: Supreme Court

In a landmark judgment stregthening gender equality in the armed forces, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers are entitled to Permanent Commission, exercising its special powers to ensure justice.

The court highlighted systemic discrimination, noting that women officers were evaluated under a flawed and biased framework, including arbitrary limits and unfair assessment methods.

The court further held that the annual limit of 250 women officers for Permanent Commission is arbitrary and cannot be treated as fixed.

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Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, it noted that women officers in both the Army and the Navy had been subjected to unfair evaluation processes and took steps by directing to correct past injustices and to guarantee equal opportunities in the future.

"Male SSCOs (Short Service Commission Officers) cannot expect that the Permanent Commission will remain exclusively male. The denial of Permanent Commission to women SSCOs was a result of discrimination rooted in the entrenched framework for evaluation," a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

The court also pointed out significant shortcomings in the evaluation process, observing that the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of women officers were reviewed in a casual manner, without proper consideration, and were influenced by a preconceived notion that they would not qualify for Permanent Commission.

The bench further said, "The ACRs for women were done with the assumption that they would never be eligible for Permanent Commission. Their ACRs affected their assessment. The criteria placed them at a disadvantage compared to their male counterparts. ACRs were never done with regard to overall comparative merit."

The court clarified that the grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) officers through the Selection Boards held in 2019, 2020, and 2021 will remain unaffected.

As a one-time measure, all SSC officers considered by these Selection Boards will be treated as having completed 20 years of qualifying service and will be entitled to pension and all related benefits, except arrears of pay. This benefit will also apply to officers who were evaluated in one or more of these boards but were found ineligible.

The court further directed that pension benefits be calculated based on this deemed 20 years of service, with effect from November 1, 2025.

In the case of the Navy, the bench held that women officers qualifying under the one-time measure would be granted Permanent Commission, provided they meet the required medical fitness standards. It further ruled that women officers commissioned after 2009 are also entitled to Permanent Commission.

For the Air Force, the court observed that officers who were not given a fair chance to be assessed for career advancement cannot have their length of service used as a basis to deny them Permanent Commission. However, it noted that reinstating or reconsidering such cases for Permanent Commission would not serve operational effectiveness, while emphasizing that this does not justify withholding all associated benefits.